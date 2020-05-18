TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 17, 2020

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

358 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

358 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms through

mid morning. Chance of showers through the day. Chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

358 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms through

mid morning. Chance of showers through the day. Chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

358 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms through

mid morning. Chance of showers through the day. Chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

358 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms through

mid morning. Chance of showers through the day. Chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

358 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms through

mid morning. Chance of showers through the day. Chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

358 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms through

mid morning. Chance of showers through the day. Chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

358 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms through

mid morning. Chance of showers through the day. Chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

358 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms through

mid morning. Chance of showers through the day. Chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

358 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms through

mid morning. Chance of showers through the day. Chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

358 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through mid morning. Chance of showers through the

day. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

358 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers through mid afternoon, then

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through mid morning. Chance of showers through the

day. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

358 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through mid morning. Chance of showers through the

day. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

358 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through mid morning. Slight chance of showers

through the day. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

358 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms through mid morning.

Slight chance of showers through the day. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through mid morning. Slight chance of showers

through the day. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

358 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through

mid morning, then a slight chance of showers in the late morning.

Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through mid morning. Slight chance of showers

through the day. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

358 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

358 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms through mid morning.

Slight chance of showers through the day. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through mid morning. Slight chance of showers

through the day. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

358 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms through mid morning.

Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through mid morning. Slight chance of showers

through the day. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

358 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

358 AM CDT Mon May 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

