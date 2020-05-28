TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 27, 2020

079 FPUS54 KSHV 280745

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

245 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

TXZ096-290315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

245 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

early evening, then a slight chance of showers during the mid and

late evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ108-290315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

245 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ109-290315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

245 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

early evening, then a slight chance of showers during the mid and

late evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ111-290315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

245 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the early evening, then a slight chance of showers during the

mid and late evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ110-290315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

245 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

early evening, then a slight chance of showers during the mid and

late evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ112-290315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

245 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers likely

through the day. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the early evening, then a slight chance of showers during the

mid and late evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ126-290315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

245 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms

through the day. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the early evening, then a slight chance of showers during the

mid and late evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ125-290315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

245 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

early evening, then a slight chance of showers during the mid and

late evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ124-290315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

245 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the early evening, then mostly cloudy from mid

evening through the overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ136-290315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

245 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the early evening, then mostly cloudy from mid

evening through the overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ137-290315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

245 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

early evening, then a slight chance of showers during the mid and

late evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ138-290315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

245 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

through mid morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the late morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

80. West winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the early evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms during the mid and late evening. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ151-290315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

245 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

through mid morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the late morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the early evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms during the mid and late evening. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ150-290315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

245 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

through mid morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the late morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ149-290315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

245 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ165-290315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

245 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. North winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ152-290315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

245 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

through mid morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the late morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ153-290315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

245 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

through mid morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the late morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ166-290315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

245 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ167-290315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

245 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

LAZ001-002-290315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

245 AM CDT Thu May 28 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the early evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms during the mid and late evening. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

