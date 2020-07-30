TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 29, 2020
_____
850 FPUS54 KSHV 300803
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
303 AM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
TXZ096-310315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
303 AM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
morning. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ108>111-310315-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
303 AM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Heat index readings 103 to
106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ112-126-310315-
Cass-Marion-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
Queen City, and Jefferson
303 AM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Heat index
readings 104 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index
readings 102 to 105.
.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around
70. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ124-125-310315-
Wood-Upshur-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,
Gilmer, and Big Sandy
303 AM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Heat index readings 103 to
106.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ136-137-310315-
Smith-Gregg-
Including the cities of Tyler and Longview
303 AM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Heat index
readings 102 to 105.
.TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northwest winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ138-151-310315-
Harrison-Panola-
Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage
303 AM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Heat index
readings 104 to 107.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ149-150-310315-
Cherokee-Rusk-
Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson
303 AM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Heat index
readings 103 to 106.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ152-165-310315-
Nacogdoches-Angelina-
Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin
303 AM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ153-166-167-310315-
Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,
and Pineland
303 AM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings
102 to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
LAZ017-018-310315-
Sabine-Natchitoches-
Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,
and Natchitoches
303 AM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
LAZ010-011-310315-
De Soto-Red River-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,
Coushatta, and Martin
303 AM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
LAZ001-002-310315-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
303 AM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Northwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
LAZ003-004-310315-
Webster-Claiborne-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,
and Haynesville
303 AM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather