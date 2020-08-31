TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 30, 2020

915 FPUS54 KSHV 310749

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

249 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

TXZ097-010345-

Bowie-

Including the city of Texarkana

249 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms through mid afternoon, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ096-010345-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

249 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms through mid afternoon, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely during the mid and

late evening. Chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ108-010345-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

249 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through mid afternoon, then partly cloudy

with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 102 to

105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ109-010345-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

249 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through mid afternoon, then partly cloudy

with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ111-010345-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

249 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through mid afternoon, then partly cloudy

with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat

index readings 103 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ110-010345-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

249 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through mid afternoon, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat index

readings 106 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

through the early morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat

index readings 103 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

TXZ112-010345-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

249 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the late afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings

around 110.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through the early

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ126-010345-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

249 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the late afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings around

110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings

106 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ125-010345-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

249 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through mid afternoon, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat

index readings 102 to 105 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings

104 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ124-010345-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

249 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through mid afternoon, then a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

around 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index

readings 102 to 105.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ136-010345-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

249 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through mid afternoon, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy during the early morning.

Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 103 to

106.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings

106 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ137-010345-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

249 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the late afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings

around 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy during the early morning.

Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings

105 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ138-010345-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

249 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the late afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings around

110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy during the early morning.

Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

TXZ151-010345-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

249 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 110 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the early evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms during the mid and late evening. Mostly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings around 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ150-010345-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

249 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the late afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings

around 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the early evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms during the mid and late evening. Mostly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings

103 to 106.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings around 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ149-010345-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

249 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the late afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings

110 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph. Heat index readings

104 to 107.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings around 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ165-010345-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

249 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 mph. Heat index readings

110 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ152-010345-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

249 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 mph. Heat index readings

around 110.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ153-010345-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

249 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the early evening, then partly cloudy from mid

evening through the overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 15 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ166-010345-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

249 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 15 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ167-010345-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

249 AM CDT Mon Aug 31 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

