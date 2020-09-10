TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 9, 2020
_____
295 FPUS54 KSHV 100827
ZFPSHV
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
327 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
TXZ096-110315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
327 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
North winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ108-110315-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
327 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ109-110315-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
327 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ111-110315-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
327 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
North winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ110-110315-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
327 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
North winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ112-110315-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
327 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ126-110315-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
327 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. North winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ125-110315-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
327 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
North winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ124-110315-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
327 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ136-110315-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
327 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ137-110315-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
327 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. North winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. North winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ138-110315-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
327 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Northwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. North winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ151-110315-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
327 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 101 to
104.
.TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. North winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ150-110315-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
327 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows around 70. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. North winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ149-110315-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
327 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows around 70. North winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. North winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. North winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ165-110315-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
327 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. North
winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 99 to 104.
.TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
5 mph. Highest heat index readings 102 to 105 in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ152-110315-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
327 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings
99 to 104.
.TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ153-110315-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
327 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. North winds 10 mph. Heat index readings 99 to
104.
.TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ166-110315-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
327 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 mph. Heat index readings
99 to 104.
.TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
5 mph. Highest heat index readings 102 to 105 in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ167-110315-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
327 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 99 to 104.
.TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
LAZ001-002-110315-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
327 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming north
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index
readings 101 to 104.
.TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. North winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. North winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather