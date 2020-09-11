TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 10, 2020
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
342 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020
TXZ096-120345-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
342 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ108>111-120345-
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
342 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog during the early morning. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. North winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
TXZ124-136-120345-
Wood-Smith-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,
and Tyler
342 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
TXZ125-137-120345-
Upshur-Gregg-
Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview
342 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
TXZ126-138-120345-
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
342 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog from mid evening through the early morning.
Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
TXZ151-120345-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
342 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. North winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
TXZ149-150-152-120345-
Cherokee-Rusk-Nacogdoches-
Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, Henderson,
and Nacogdoches
342 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. North winds 5 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
TXZ153-166-167-120345-
Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,
and Pineland
342 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. North winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog during the early morning. Mostly clear.
Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. North winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 103 to
106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
TXZ165-120345-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
342 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
LAZ001-002-120345-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
342 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
LAZ003-004-012-120345-
Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-
Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,
Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland
342 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog during the early morning. Mostly clear.
Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. North winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
LAZ005-006-120345-
Lincoln-Union-
Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice
342 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Patchy
fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat
index readings 102 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
LAZ013-014-120345-
Jackson-Ouachita-
Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe
342 AM CDT Fri Sep 11 2020
.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
