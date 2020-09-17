TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 17, 2020

033 FPUS54 KSHV 171917

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

217 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

TXZ096-181515-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

217 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ108-181515-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

217 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ109>111-181515-

Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Daingerfield,

Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

217 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

ARZ070-TXZ097-112-181515-

Miller-Bowie-Cass-

Including the cities of Texarkana, Atlanta, Linden,

Hughes Springs, and Queen City

217 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ124-181515-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

217 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ125-181515-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

217 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ136-181515-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

217 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ137-181515-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

217 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ126-138-181515-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

217 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ151-181515-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

217 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ150-181515-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

217 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ149-181515-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

217 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ153-181515-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

217 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ152-181515-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

217 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ165-181515-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

217 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ166-167-181515-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

217 PM CDT Thu Sep 17 2020

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

