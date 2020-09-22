TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 21, 2020
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
400 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
TXZ096-230315-
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
400 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Showers through the day. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the early evening, then a chance of showers from mid evening
through the overnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ108-230315-
Franklin-
Including the city of Mount Vernon
400 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely through mid afternoon. Slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of showers in the late
afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ109-230315-
Titus-
Including the city of Mount Pleasant
400 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around
70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ111-230315-
Morris-
Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,
and Omaha
400 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around
70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ110-230315-
Camp-
Including the city of Pittsburg
400 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers through mid morning, then showers
likely in the late morning and afternoon. Slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ112-230315-
Cass-
Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,
and Queen City
400 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around
70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the early evening, then a chance of showers from mid evening
through the overnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ126-230315-
Marion-
Including the city of Jefferson
400 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around
70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the early evening, then a chance of showers from mid evening
through the overnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. North winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ125-230315-
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
400 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers through mid morning, then showers
likely in the late morning and afternoon. Slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ124-230315-
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
400 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely through the day. Slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ136-230315-
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
400 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers through mid morning, then showers
likely in the late morning and afternoon. Slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ137-230315-
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
400 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers through mid morning, then showers
likely in the late morning and afternoon. Slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ138-230315-
Harrison-
Including the city of Marshall
400 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the early evening, then a chance of showers from mid evening
through the overnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. North winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ151-230315-
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
400 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the early evening, then showers likely during the mid and late
evening. Chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ150-230315-
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
400 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in
the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ149-230315-
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
400 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ165-230315-
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
400 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ152-230315-
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
400 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely through mid morning, then a chance of
showers in the late morning. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ153-230315-
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
400 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in
the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers
likely through the early morning, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ166-230315-
San Augustine-
Including the city of San Augustine
400 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely through mid morning, then a chance of
showers in the late morning. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ167-230315-
Sabine-
Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland
400 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
LAZ001-002-230315-
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
400 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Showers through the day. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the early evening, then showers likely from mid evening through
the overnight. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 70s. North winds 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
