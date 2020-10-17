TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, October 16, 2020

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

326 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

326 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy.

Temperatures nearly steady in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph with higher gusts.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ108>111-180000-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

326 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

ARZ070-TXZ097-112-180000-

Miller-Bowie-Cass-

Including the cities of Texarkana, Atlanta, Linden,

Hughes Springs, and Queen City

326 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ124-180000-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

326 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ125-180000-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

326 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ136-180000-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

326 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ137-180000-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

326 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ126-138-180000-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

326 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ151-180000-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

326 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ150-180000-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

326 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ149-180000-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

326 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ153-180000-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

326 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

TXZ152-180000-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

326 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ165-180000-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

326 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ166-167-180000-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

326 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

