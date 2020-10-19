TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 18, 2020

383 FPUS54 KSHV 190832

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

332 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

TXZ096-200315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

332 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ108-200315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

332 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ109-200315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

332 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ111-200315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

332 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ110-200315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

332 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ112-200315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

332 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ126-200315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

332 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ125-200315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

332 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ124-200315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

332 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ136-200315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

332 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ137-200315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

332 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms through

mid afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ138-200315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

332 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ151-200315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

332 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ150-200315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

332 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ149-200315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

332 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms through

mid afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ165-200315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

332 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms through mid afternoon, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ152-200315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

332 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ153-200315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

332 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ166-200315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

332 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ167-200315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

332 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

LAZ001-002-200315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

332 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

