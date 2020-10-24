TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, October 23, 2020

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

250 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

TXZ097-250315-

Bowie-

Including the city of Texarkana

250 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Light rain likely. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ096-250315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

250 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Cloudy, warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Light rain likely. Cloudy, cooler. Highs around 60.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Light rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ108-250315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

250 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Light rain likely. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ109-250315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

250 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Light rain likely. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

light rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ111-250315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

250 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with light rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ110-250315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

250 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Light rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ112-250315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

250 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ126-250315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

250 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. South winds 5 mph becoming northwest around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ125-250315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

250 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ124-250315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

250 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Light rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

light rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ136-250315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

250 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ137-250315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

250 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ138-250315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

250 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ151-250315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

250 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ150-250315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

250 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light

rain. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ149-250315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

250 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light

rain. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ165-250315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

250 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ152-250315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

250 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ153-250315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

250 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ166-250315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

250 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ167-250315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

250 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

