TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

257 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

257 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

257 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

257 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

257 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

257 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

257 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

257 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs

around 70. North winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

257 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

257 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

257 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

during the early morning. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

257 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

during the early morning. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

257 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

during the early morning. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

257 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

during the early morning. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

257 AM CST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

during the early morning. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

