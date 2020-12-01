TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 30, 2020

045 FPUS54 KSHV 010840

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

240 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

TXZ096-010945-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

240 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. South winds 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy through the early morning, then a

40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ108-010945-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

240 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy through the early morning, then a

40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ109-010945-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

240 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. South winds 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy through the early morning, then a

40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ111-010945-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

240 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy through the early morning, then a

40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ110-010945-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

240 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy through the early morning, then a

40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ112-010945-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

240 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy through the early morning, then a

30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 40 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ126-010945-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

240 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy through the early morning, then a

30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ125-010945-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

240 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy through the early morning, then a

40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ124-010945-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

240 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy through the early morning, then a

40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ136-010945-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

240 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy through the early morning, then a

40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ137-010945-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

240 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy through the early morning, then a

40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ138-010945-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

240 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy through the early morning, then a

30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ151-010945-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

240 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy through the early morning, then a

30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ150-010945-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

240 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy through the early morning, then a

40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ149-010945-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

240 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy through the early morning, then a

40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ165-010945-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

240 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy through the early morning, then a

30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ152-010945-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

240 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy through the early morning, then a

40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ153-010945-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

240 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy through the early morning, then a

30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ166-010945-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

240 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy through the early morning, then a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ167-010945-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

240 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy through the early morning, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

LAZ001-002-010945-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

240 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost through mid morning. Sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

