TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 4, 2020

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

214 AM CST Sat Dec 5 2020

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

214 AM CST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 60. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

214 AM CST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost and patchy fog through mid morning.

Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

214 AM CST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost and patchy fog through mid morning.

Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. West winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

214 AM CST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost and patchy fog through mid morning.

Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds becoming

west up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

214 AM CST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

214 AM CST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost and patchy fog through mid morning.

Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

214 AM CST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost and patchy fog through mid morning.

Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

214 AM CST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost and patchy fog through mid morning.

Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers from mid evening

through the overnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

214 AM CST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

around 60. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

Slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

214 AM CST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

around 60. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

214 AM CST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds becoming west up

to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

214 AM CST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost and patchy fog through mid morning.

Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers through the early morning,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Light and variable winds becoming west up to 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

214 AM CST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

around 60. Light and variable winds becoming west up to 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

214 AM CST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog and frost through mid morning. Becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 5 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Light and variable winds becoming southwest up to 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

214 AM CST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog and frost through mid morning. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Light and variable winds becoming west up to 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

