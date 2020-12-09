TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 8, 2020

566 FPUS54 KSHV 090822

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

222 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020

TXZ096-100315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

222 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ108>111-100315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

222 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

ARZ070-TXZ097-112-100315-

Miller-Bowie-Cass-

Including the cities of Texarkana, Atlanta, Linden,

Hughes Springs, and Queen City

222 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

ARZ071-072-100315-

Lafayette-Columbia-

Including the cities of Stamps, Lewisville, Bradley, and Magnolia

222 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ136-100315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

222 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ137-100315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

222 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ126-138-100315-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

222 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ151-100315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

222 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ150-100315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

222 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ149-100315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

222 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ153-100315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

222 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ152-100315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

222 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ165-100315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

222 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ166-167-100315-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

222 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

