TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 13, 2020

987 FPUS54 KSHV 140924

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

324 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

TXZ096-150315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

324 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the early evening,

then a slight chance of rain showers and snow showers during the

mid and late evening. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ108>111-150315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

324 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming north

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ124-136-150315-

Wood-Smith-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

and Tyler

324 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ125-137-150315-

Upshur-Gregg-

Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview

324 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming north

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ112-126-138-150315-

Cass-Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

Queen City, Jefferson, and Marshall

324 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming

north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ150-151-150315-

Rusk-Panola-

Including the cities of Henderson and Carthage

324 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph

becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ149-152-150315-

Cherokee-Nacogdoches-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches

324 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ153-166-167-150315-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

324 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph

becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ165-150315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

324 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

LAZ001-002-150315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

324 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming north

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

LAZ003-004-012-150315-

Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,

Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland

324 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

LAZ005-006-150315-

Lincoln-Union-

Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice

324 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds becoming

north up to 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

LAZ013-014-150315-

Jackson-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe

324 AM CST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

24

