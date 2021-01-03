TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 2, 2021 _____ 646 FPUS54 KSHV 030821 ZFPSHV Zone Forecasts National Weather Service Shreveport LA 221 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 TXZ096-040330- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 221 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ108-040330- Franklin- Including the city of Mount Vernon 221 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ109-040330- Titus- Including the city of Mount Pleasant 221 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ111-040330- Morris- Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 221 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ110-040330- Camp- Including the city of Pittsburg 221 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ112-040330- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 221 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ126-040330- Marion- Including the city of Jefferson 221 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ125-040330- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 221 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ124-040330- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 221 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ136-040330- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 221 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ137-040330- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 221 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ138-040330- Harrison- Including the city of Marshall 221 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ151-040330- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 221 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ150-040330- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 221 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ149-040330- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 221 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ165-040330- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 221 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ152-040330- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 221 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ153-040330- Shelby- Including the city of Center 221 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ166-040330- San Augustine- Including the city of San Augustine 221 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ167-040330- Sabine- Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland 221 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ LAZ001-002-040330- Caddo-Bossier- Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City 221 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ 09 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather