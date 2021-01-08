TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 7, 2021

023 FPUS54 KSHV 080943

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

343 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

TXZ096-090315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

343 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening.

Chance of snow showers through the night. Slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ108-090315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

343 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers early in the afternoon. Chance of

showers and slight chance of snow showers in the late afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening. Chance

of snow showers through the night. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ109-090315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

343 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light and

variable winds becoming northeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening. Chance

of rain and snow showers through the night. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ111-090315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

343 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light and

variable winds becoming northeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening. Chance

of snow showers through the night. Slight chance of showers

during the early morning. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ110-090315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

343 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light and

variable winds becoming northeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening. Chance

of snow showers through the night. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ112-090315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

343 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening. Chance

of snow showers through the night. Slight chance of showers

during the early morning. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ126-090315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

343 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of snow

showers in the early evening, then snow showers likely and a

chance of showers during the mid and late evening. Chance of snow

showers and slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ125-090315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

343 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds becoming north up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely and a chance of

showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers and slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ124-090315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

343 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming northeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the afternoon. Slight chance of

snow showers in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening. Chance

of snow showers through the night. Slight chance of showers

during the early morning. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ136-090315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

343 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Slight chance

of snow showers in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ137-090315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

343 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Light and variable winds becoming northeast up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ138-090315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

343 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light and

variable winds becoming northeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers and slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ151-090315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

343 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming northeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ150-090315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

343 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ149-090315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

343 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of rain showers and snow showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Chance of snow

showers in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ165-090315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

343 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of snow showers through mid morning.

Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ152-090315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

343 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ153-090315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

343 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming northeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...A 50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Snow

showers likely through the night. Chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ166-090315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

343 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely and a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ167-090315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

343 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a chance of snow showers in

the evening, then rain showers and snow showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

LAZ001-002-090315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

343 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

