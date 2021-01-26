TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 25, 2021

776 FPUS54 KSHV 260943

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

343 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

TXZ096-270315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

343 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ108>111-270315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

343 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ124-136-270315-

Wood-Smith-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

and Tyler

343 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ125-137-270315-

Upshur-Gregg-

Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview

343 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ126-138-270315-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

343 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ150-151-153-270315-

Rusk-Panola-Shelby-

Including the cities of Henderson, Carthage, and Center

343 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ149-152-270315-

Cherokee-Nacogdoches-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches

343 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ166-167-270315-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

343 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East

winds 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ165-270315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

343 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

LAZ001-002-270315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

343 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

LAZ003-004-012-270315-

Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,

Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland

343 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

LAZ005-006-270315-

Lincoln-Union-

Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice

343 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

LAZ013-014-270315-

Jackson-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe

343 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph

becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East

winds 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

LAZ010-011-270315-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

343 AM CST Tue Jan 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 mph

becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

24

