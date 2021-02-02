TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, February 1, 2021 _____ 005 FPUS54 KSHV 020846 ZFPSHV Zone Forecasts National Weather Service Shreveport LA 246 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021 TXZ096-030330- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 246 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ108>111-030330- Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 246 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ ARZ070-TXZ097-112-030330- Miller-Bowie-Cass- Including the cities of Texarkana, Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 246 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ ARZ071-072-030330- Lafayette-Columbia- Including the cities of Stamps, Lewisville, Bradley, and Magnolia 246 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds becoming east up to 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of light rain in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ124-030330- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 246 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ125-030330- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 246 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the evening, then a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ136-030330- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 246 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ137-030330- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 246 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the evening, then a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ126-138-030330- Marion-Harrison- Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall 246 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ151-030330- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 246 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the evening, then a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ150-030330- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 246 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the evening, then a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ149-030330- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 246 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ153-030330- Shelby- Including the city of Center 246 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the evening, then a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ152-030330- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 246 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the evening, then a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ165-030330- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 246 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ166-167-030330- San Augustine-Sabine- Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland 246 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ LAZ017-018-030330- Sabine-Natchitoches- Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill, and Natchitoches 246 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ LAZ010-011-030330- De Soto-Red River- Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport, Coushatta, and Martin 246 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ LAZ001-002-030330- Caddo-Bossier- Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City 246 AM CST Tue Feb 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. $$ 50 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather