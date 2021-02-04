TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 3, 2021

_____

661 FPUS54 KSHV 040929

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

329 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021

TXZ096-050000-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

329 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ108>111-050000-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

329 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Windy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain

in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ112-050000-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

329 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows around

40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ151-050000-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

329 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ150-050000-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

329 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers early in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of light rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ149-050000-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

329 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers early in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ153-050000-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

329 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to near 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming east up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ152-050000-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

329 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to near 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ165-050000-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

329 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to near 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the early evening.

Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 50. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ166-167-050000-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

329 AM CST Thu Feb 4 2021

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to near 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the early evening.

Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

15

_____

