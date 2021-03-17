TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 16, 2021 _____ 930 FPUS54 KSHV 170746 ZFPSHV Zone Forecasts National Weather Service Shreveport LA 246 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021 TXZ096-180130- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 246 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT THURSDAY... .TODAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms toward daybreak, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Mostly cloudy toward daybreak then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Windy. Becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ108-180130- Franklin- Including the city of Mount Vernon 246 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT THURSDAY... .TODAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms toward daybreak, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe toward daybreak. Mostly cloudy toward daybreak then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ109-180130- Titus- Including the city of Mount Pleasant 246 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT THURSDAY... .TODAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms toward daybreak, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Mostly cloudy toward daybreak then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ111-180130- Morris- Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 246 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT THURSDAY... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely toward daybreak, then showers and thunderstorms through mid morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Mostly cloudy toward daybreak then clearing. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy, cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ110-180130- Camp- Including the city of Pittsburg 246 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT THURSDAY... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms toward daybreak, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Mostly cloudy toward daybreak then clearing. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ112-180130- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 246 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT THURSDAY... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely toward daybreak, then showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe through mid afternoon. Mostly cloudy toward daybreak then clearing. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy, cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ126-180130- Marion- Including the city of Jefferson 246 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT THURSDAY... .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms toward daybreak, then showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe through mid afternoon. Cloudy toward daybreak then clearing. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ125-180130- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 246 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT THURSDAY... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely toward daybreak, then showers and thunderstorms through mid morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Mostly cloudy toward daybreak then clearing. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ124-180130- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 246 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT THURSDAY... .TODAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms toward daybreak, then showers and thunderstorms likely through mid morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe toward daybreak. Mostly cloudy toward daybreak then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ136-180130- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 246 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT THURSDAY... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms toward daybreak, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe toward daybreak. Mostly cloudy toward daybreak then clearing. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ137-180130- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 246 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT THURSDAY... .TODAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms likely toward daybreak, then showers and thunderstorms through mid morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Mostly cloudy toward daybreak then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ138-180130- Harrison- Including the city of Marshall 246 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT THURSDAY... .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms toward daybreak, then showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe through mid afternoon. Cloudy toward daybreak then clearing. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ151-180130- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 246 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT THURSDAY... .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms toward daybreak, then showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe through mid afternoon. Cloudy toward daybreak then clearing. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ150-180130- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 246 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT THURSDAY... .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms toward daybreak, then showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe through mid afternoon. Cloudy toward daybreak then clearing. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ149-180130- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 246 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT THURSDAY... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely toward daybreak, then showers and thunderstorms through mid morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning. Mostly cloudy toward daybreak then clearing. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ165-180130- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 246 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021 .TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms toward daybreak, then showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe through mid afternoon. Cloudy toward daybreak then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ152-180130- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 246 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT THURSDAY... .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms toward daybreak, then showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe through mid afternoon. Cloudy toward daybreak then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ153-180130- Shelby- Including the city of Center 246 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT THURSDAY... .TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms toward daybreak, then showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe through mid afternoon. Cloudy toward daybreak...then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ166-180130- San Augustine- Including the city of San Augustine 246 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021 .TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms toward daybreak, then showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe through mid afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ167-180130- Sabine- Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland 246 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021 .TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms toward daybreak, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the late morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ LAZ001-002-180130- Caddo-Bossier- Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City 246 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT THURSDAY... .TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms toward daybreak, then showers and thunderstorms through mid afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe through mid afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$