TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 8, 2021

933 FPUS54 KSHV 090747

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

247 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021

TXZ096-100315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

247 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ108>111-100315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

247 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ124-136-100315-

Wood-Smith-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

and Tyler

247 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ125-137-100315-

Upshur-Gregg-

Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview

247 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 mph becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ126-138-100315-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

247 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ150-151-100315-

Rusk-Panola-

Including the cities of Henderson and Carthage

247 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ149-100315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

247 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ153-166-167-100315-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

247 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ152-165-100315-

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

247 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty becoming west 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

LAZ001-002-100315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

247 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 mph becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

LAZ003-004-012-100315-

Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,

Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland

247 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

LAZ005-006-100315-

Lincoln-Union-

Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice

247 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

LAZ013-014-100315-

Jackson-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe

247 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 mph becoming

south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

LAZ010-011-100315-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

247 AM CDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

