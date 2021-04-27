TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 26, 2021 _____ 916 FPUS54 KSHV 270840 ZFPSHV Zone Forecasts National Weather Service Shreveport LA 340 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021 TXZ096-280315- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 340 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021 .TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ108>111-280315- Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 340 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021 .TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ112-280315- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 340 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021 .TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ126-138-280315- Marion-Harrison- Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall 340 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021 .TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ137-280315- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 340 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021 .TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ125-280315- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 340 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021 .TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ124-280315- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 340 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021 .TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ136-280315- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 340 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021 .TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ149-280315- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 340 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021 .TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ150-280315- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 340 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021 .TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ151-280315- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 340 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021 .TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ153-280315- Shelby- Including the city of Center 340 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021 .TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ152-280315- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 340 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021 .TODAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ165-280315- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 340 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021 .TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ166-167-280315- San Augustine-Sabine- Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland 340 AM CDT Tue Apr 27 2021 .TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$