TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 24, 2021

717 FPUS54 KSHV 250718

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

218 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

TXZ096-260330-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

218 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ108-260330-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

218 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ109-260330-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

218 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning and

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ111-260330-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

218 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ110-260330-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

218 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs around 80. South winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ112-260330-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

218 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ126-260330-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

218 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light

and variable winds becoming south up to 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ125-260330-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

218 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs around 80. South winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ124-260330-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

218 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ136-260330-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

218 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ137-260330-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

218 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ138-260330-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

218 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ151-260330-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

218 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ150-260330-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

218 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ149-260330-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

218 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ165-260330-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

218 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ152-260330-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

218 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs around 80. South winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ153-260330-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

218 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms from late

morning through mid afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ166-260330-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

218 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ167-260330-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

218 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

LAZ001-002-260330-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

218 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

