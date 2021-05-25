TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 24, 2021 _____ 717 FPUS54 KSHV 250718 ZFPSHV Zone Forecasts National Weather Service Shreveport LA 218 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021 TXZ096-260330- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 218 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ108-260330- Franklin- Including the city of Mount Vernon 218 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021 .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ109-260330- Titus- Including the city of Mount Pleasant 218 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ111-260330- Morris- Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 218 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ110-260330- Camp- Including the city of Pittsburg 218 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ112-260330- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 218 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ126-260330- Marion- Including the city of Jefferson 218 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds becoming south up to 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ125-260330- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 218 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ124-260330- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 218 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ136-260330- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 218 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ137-260330- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 218 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ138-260330- Harrison- Including the city of Marshall 218 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ151-260330- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 218 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ150-260330- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 218 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ149-260330- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 218 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ165-260330- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 218 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ152-260330- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 218 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ153-260330- Shelby- Including the city of Center 218 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021 .TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms from late morning through mid afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ166-260330- San Augustine- Including the city of San Augustine 218 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ167-260330- Sabine- Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland 218 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021 .TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ LAZ001-002-260330- Caddo-Bossier- Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City 218 AM CDT Tue May 25 2021 .TODAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$

09
_____