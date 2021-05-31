TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 30, 2021

109 FPUS54 KSHV 310900

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

400 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

TXZ096-010315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

400 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

TXZ108>111-010315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

400 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening. Slight chance of

thunderstorms through the night. Showers likely after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph becoming light

and variable. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

TXZ124-136-010315-

Wood-Smith-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

and Tyler

400 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the early evening, then a chance of showers from mid evening

through the overnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

TXZ125-137-010315-

Upshur-Gregg-

Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview

400 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.

Highs around 80. West winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

TXZ126-138-010315-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

400 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

TXZ150-151-153-010315-

Rusk-Panola-Shelby-

Including the cities of Henderson, Carthage, and Center

400 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

TXZ149-152-010315-

Cherokee-Nacogdoches-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches

400 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT... Chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

TXZ166-167-010315-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

400 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

TXZ165-010315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

400 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

LAZ001-002-010315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

400 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

LAZ003-004-012-010315-

Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,

Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland

400 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

LAZ005-006-010315-

Lincoln-Union-

Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice

400 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

LAZ013-014-010315-

Jackson-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe

400 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

LAZ010-011-010315-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

400 AM CDT Mon May 31 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

