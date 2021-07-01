TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 30, 2021 _____ 357 FPUS54 KSHV 010829 ZFPSHV Zone Forecasts National Weather Service Shreveport LA 329 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021 TXZ096-020315- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 329 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021 .TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms through the day. Showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms through the night. Showers likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ108-020315- Franklin- Including the city of Mount Vernon 329 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms through the night. Showers likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ109-020315- Titus- Including the city of Mount Pleasant 329 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms through the night. Showers likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ111-020315- Morris- Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 329 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms through the night. Showers likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ110-020315- Camp- Including the city of Pittsburg 329 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms through the night. Showers likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ112-020315- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 329 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms through the night. Showers likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds becoming south up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ126-020315- Marion- Including the city of Jefferson 329 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 104. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms through the night. Showers likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ125-020315- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 329 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the early evening. Isolated thunderstorms through the night, then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ124-020315- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 329 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the early evening. Isolated thunderstorms through the night, then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ136-020315- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 329 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021 .TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms through the day. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the early evening. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .SATURDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. $$ TXZ137-020315- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 329 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the early evening. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ TXZ138-020315- Harrison- Including the city of Marshall 329 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 104. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms through the night. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ TXZ151-020315- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 329 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021 .TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms through the day. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the early evening. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ TXZ150-020315- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 329 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021 .TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms through the day. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms through the night. Chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ TXZ149-020315- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 329 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021 .TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms through the day. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds becoming southwest up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ TXZ165-020315- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 329 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 103 to 106. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms during the early morning. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings 103 to 106. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ TXZ152-020315- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 329 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 103 to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ TXZ153-020315- Shelby- Including the city of Center 329 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms through the night. Chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ TXZ166-020315- San Augustine- Including the city of San Augustine 329 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ TXZ167-020315- Sabine- Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland 329 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ LAZ001-002-020315- Caddo-Bossier- Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City 329 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy through mid morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 104. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather