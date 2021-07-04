TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 3, 2021

119 FPUS54 KSHV 040655

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

155 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021

TXZ096-050315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

155 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

TXZ108-050315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

155 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ109-050315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

155 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ111-050315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

155 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ110-050315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

155 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ112-050315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

155 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ126-050315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

155 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ125-050315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

155 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ124-050315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

155 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds becoming east up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ136-050315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

155 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ137-050315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

155 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ138-050315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

155 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ151-050315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

155 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ150-050315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

155 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ149-050315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

155 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ165-050315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

155 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ152-050315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

155 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ153-050315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

155 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ166-050315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

155 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ167-050315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

155 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

LAZ001-002-050315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

155 AM CDT Sun Jul 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

