Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

328 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021

TXZ096-250000-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

328 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ108>111-250000-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

328 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

ARZ070-TXZ097-112-250000-

Miller-Bowie-Cass-

Including the cities of Texarkana, Atlanta, Linden,

Hughes Springs, and Queen City

328 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

ARZ071-072-250000-

Lafayette-Columbia-

Including the cities of Stamps, Lewisville, Bradley, and Magnolia

328 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ150-250000-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

328 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ149-250000-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

328 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ153-250000-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

328 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ152-250000-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

328 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ165-250000-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

328 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ166-167-250000-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

328 AM CDT Sat Jul 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph

becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

