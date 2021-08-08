TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 7, 2021

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

303 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

303 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Heat index readings

104 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

303 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Heat index readings

104 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

303 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

303 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

303 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

303 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

303 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

303 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

303 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Heat index readings

around 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

303 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph and gusty.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

303 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

303 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

303 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

303 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

303 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Heat index readings

102 to 105.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

303 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

303 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

303 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

303 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

303 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

303 AM CDT Sun Aug 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

