TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 7, 2021

219 FPUS54 KSHV 080635

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

135 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021

TXZ096-090330-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

135 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ108-090330-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

135 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ109-090330-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

135 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ111-090330-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

135 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ110-090330-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

135 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ112-090330-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

135 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ126-090330-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

135 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ125-090330-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

135 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ124-090330-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

135 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ136-090330-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

135 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ137-090330-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

135 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ138-090330-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

135 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ151-090330-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

135 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ150-090330-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

135 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ149-090330-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

135 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ165-090330-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

135 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ152-090330-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

135 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ153-090330-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

135 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ166-090330-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

135 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ167-090330-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

135 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming southeast

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

LAZ001-002-090330-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

135 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather