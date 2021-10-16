TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, October 15, 2021

_____

408 FPUS54 KSHV 160643

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

143 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

TXZ096-170315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

143 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ108>111-170315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

143 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ112-126-170315-

Cass-Marion-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

Queen City, and Jefferson

143 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ124-125-170315-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

143 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 mph becoming

light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ136-137-170315-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

143 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ138-151-170315-

Harrison-Panola-

Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage

143 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ149-150-170315-

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

143 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ152-165-170315-

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

143 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ153-166-167-170315-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

143 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

LAZ017-018-170315-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

143 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

$$

LAZ010-011-170315-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

143 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

LAZ001-002-170315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

143 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

LAZ003-004-170315-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

143 AM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

