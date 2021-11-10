TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

323 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

323 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows

around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 40. West winds 5 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Franklin-Titus-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon and Mount Pleasant

323 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Morris-Cass-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, Omaha,

Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City

323 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

323 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

323 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early

evening, then showers and thunderstorms from mid evening through

the early morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms well after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

323 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

323 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

323 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

323 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

323 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

323 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

323 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

323 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the

mid and late evening. Showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

323 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the

mid and late evening. Showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

323 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms just after

midnight. Showers and thunderstorms likely well after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

323 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms just after

midnight. Showers and thunderstorms likely well after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

323 AM CST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms just after

midnight. Showers and thunderstorms likely well after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

