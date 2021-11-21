TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 20, 2021 _____ 514 FPUS54 KSHV 210851 ZFPSHV Zone Forecasts National Weather Service Shreveport LA 251 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021 TXZ096-220315- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 251 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers through mid afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Slight chance of showers in the late afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 70 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ108-220315- Franklin- Including the city of Mount Vernon 251 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ109-220315- Titus- Including the city of Mount Pleasant 251 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 70 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ111-220315- Morris- Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 251 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds becoming south up to 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 70 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ110-220315- Camp- Including the city of Pittsburg 251 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ112-220315- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 251 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ126-220315- Marion- Including the city of Jefferson 251 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the early evening, then cloudy with slight chance of showers during the mid and late evening. Mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds becoming northeast up to 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of showers 60 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ125-220315- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 251 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ124-220315- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 251 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds becoming south up to 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ136-220315- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 251 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ137-220315- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 251 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the early evening, then mostly cloudy from mid evening through the overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ138-220315- Harrison- Including the city of Marshall 251 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the early evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers from mid evening through the early morning. Partly cloudy well after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ151-220315- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 251 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the early evening, then a slight chance of showers from mid evening through the overnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ150-220315- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 251 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the early evening, then a slight chance of showers during the mid and late evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ149-220315- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 251 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the early evening, then a slight chance of showers during the mid and late evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds becoming east up to 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ165-220315- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 251 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the early evening. Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ152-220315- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 251 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the early evening. Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ153-220315- Shelby- Including the city of Center 251 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the early evening. Chance of showers through the early morning, then a slight chance of showers well after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ166-220315- San Augustine- Including the city of San Augustine 251 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the early evening, then a chance of showers from mid evening through the overnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ167-220315- Sabine- Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland 251 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the early evening, then a chance of showers from mid evening through the overnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ LAZ001-002-220315- Caddo-Bossier- Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City 251 AM CST Sun Nov 21 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the early evening. Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather