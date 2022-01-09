TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 8, 2022

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

401 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

401 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy, windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

401 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy, windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60.

Wood-Smith-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

and Tyler

401 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. West

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

Upshur-Gregg-

Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview

401 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower

50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

401 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers through mid morning. Slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north with higher

gusts in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Panola-Shelby-

Including the cities of Carthage and Center

401 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Chance of showers through mid morning. Slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Cherokee-Rusk-Nacogdoches-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, Henderson,

and Nacogdoches

401 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest with higher gusts in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

401 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Angelina-San Augustine-

Including the cities of Lufkin and San Augustine

401 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Chance of showers through mid morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Slight chance of showers from late

morning through mid afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

401 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Chance of showers through mid morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into

the lower 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

401 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into

the lower 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lincoln-Union-

Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice

401 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Jackson-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe

401 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Windy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

De Soto-Red River-Bienville-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, Martin, Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland

401 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into

the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

