TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 20, 2022

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

316 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

TXZ096-220330-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

316 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy, windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Cloudy, windy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy, showers. Highs around 50. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ108>111-220330-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

316 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Windy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Lows around 40.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy, showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

showers 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light freezing

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of light rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ124-136-220330-

Wood-Smith-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

and Tyler

316 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms through

mid afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light freezing

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of light rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ125-137-220330-

Upshur-Gregg-

Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview

316 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning. Slight chance

of thunderstorms through the day. Chance of showers in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light freezing

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ126-138-220330-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

316 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Chance of

showers through the day. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cloudy, windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms just after

midnight. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

well after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of light rain and light freezing rain

after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ150-151-153-220330-

Rusk-Panola-Shelby-

Including the cities of Henderson, Carthage, and Center

316 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Windy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to near 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 30. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ149-152-220330-

Cherokee-Nacogdoches-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches

316 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Windy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms well after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. South winds 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 30. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ166-167-220330-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

316 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with higher gusts. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, windy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph becoming east

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of light rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ165-220330-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

316 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

through mid afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

near 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

LAZ001-002-220330-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

316 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

through mid afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Cloudy, windy. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers just after midnight. Chance

of showers well after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 35 mph.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

showers 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of light rain and light freezing rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

LAZ003-004-012-220330-

Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,

Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland

316 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to near 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows near 50. Southwest winds

10 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of light rain and light freezing rain

after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

LAZ005-006-220330-

Lincoln-Union-

Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice

316 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms

through the day. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

early evening. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to near 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of light rain and light freezing rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

LAZ013-014-220330-

Jackson-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe

316 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to near 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of light rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny with chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

LAZ010-011-220330-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

316 AM CST Mon Feb 21 2022

.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Cloudy, windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

24

