TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 27, 2022

860 FPUS54 KSHV 280830

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

330 AM CDT Sat May 28 2022

TXZ096-282130-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

330 AM CDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny with highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, hot with highs in the lower

90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ108>111-282130-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

330 AM CDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 90. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ112-126-282130-

Cass-Marion-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

Queen City, and Jefferson

330 AM CDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ124-282130-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

330 AM CDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny with highs around 90. South winds near 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 90. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ125-282130-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

330 AM CDT Sat May 28 2022

...Ozone Action Day in Effect Today...

.TODAY...Sunny with highs around 90. South winds near 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 90. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ136-137-282130-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

330 AM CDT Sat May 28 2022

...Ozone Action Day in Effect Today...

.TODAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. South winds near 10

mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the upper 80s.

TXZ138-282130-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

330 AM CDT Sat May 28 2022

...Ozone Action Day in Effect Today...

.TODAY...Sunny with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ149-282130-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

330 AM CDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10

mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Hot

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows around 70.

Highs around 90.

TXZ150-282130-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

330 AM CDT Sat May 28 2022

...Ozone Action Day in Effect Today...

.TODAY...Sunny with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 90.

TXZ151-153-282130-

Panola-Shelby-

Including the cities of Carthage and Center

330 AM CDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10

mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 90.

TXZ152-165-282130-

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

330 AM CDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ166-167-282130-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

330 AM CDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

LAZ017-018-282130-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

330 AM CDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny with highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5

mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 90s.

LAZ010-011-282130-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

330 AM CDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows

in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 90.

LAZ001-002-282130-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

330 AM CDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the upper 80s.

LAZ003-004-012-282130-

Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,

Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland

330 AM CDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

LAZ005-006-282130-

Lincoln-Union-

Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice

330 AM CDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

LAZ013-014-282130-

Jackson-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe

330 AM CDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in

the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows around 70.

Highs around 90.

LAZ019-021-282130-

Winn-Caldwell-

Including the cities of Winnfield, Clarks, Grayson, and Columbia

330 AM CDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in

the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 90s.

LAZ020-022-282130-

Grant-La Salle-

Including the cities of Colfax, Montgomery, Dry Prong, Jena,

Midway, and Olla

330 AM CDT Sat May 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows

around 70. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 70.

