TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 29, 2022 _____ 426 FPUS54 KSHV 300826 ZFPSHV Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Shreveport LA 326 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022 TXZ096-302115- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 326 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ108>111-302115- Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 326 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ112-302115- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 326 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ126-138-302115- Marion-Harrison- Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall 326 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ137-302115- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 326 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ125-302115- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 326 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ124-302115- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 326 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ136-302115- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 326 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ149-302115- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 326 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ150-302115- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 326 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ151-302115- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 326 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ153-302115- Shelby- Including the city of Center 326 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ152-302115- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 326 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ165-302115- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 326 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 110. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110. $$ TXZ166-167-302115- San Augustine-Sabine- Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland 326 AM CDT Thu Jun 30 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. 