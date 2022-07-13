TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 12, 2022 _____ 849 FPUS54 KSHV 130818 ZFPSHV Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Shreveport LA 318 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022 TXZ097-132115- Bowie- Including the city of Texarkana 318 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 110. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ096-132115- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 318 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ108-132115- Franklin- Including the city of Mount Vernon 318 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ109-132115- Titus- Including the city of Mount Pleasant 318 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ111-132115- Morris- Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 318 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ110-132115- Camp- Including the city of Pittsburg 318 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 103. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ112-132115- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 318 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 108. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ126-132115- Marion- Including the city of Jefferson 318 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 103. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ124-132115- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 318 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 104. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 109. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ125-136>138-150-132115- Upshur-Smith-Gregg-Harrison-Rusk- Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, Tyler, Longview, Marshall, and Henderson 318 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 103. West winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ151-132115- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 318 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. West winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 108. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 104 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ149-132115- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 318 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 103. West winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 108. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ165-132115- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 318 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 114. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 111 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 106. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ152-132115- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 318 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 112. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 109 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ153-132115- Shelby- Including the city of Center 318 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. West winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 110. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ166-132115- San Augustine- Including the city of San Augustine 318 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 112. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 111 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ167-132115- Sabine- Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland 318 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 111. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 110 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$