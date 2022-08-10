TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 9, 2022

_____

685 FPUS54 KSHV 100821

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

321 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022

TXZ097-102130-

Bowie-

Including the city of Texarkana

321 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with

highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ096-102130-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

321 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ108-102130-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

321 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ109-102130-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

321 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ111-102130-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

321 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Hot with highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ110-102130-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

321 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Hot with highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ112-102130-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

321 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ126-102130-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

321 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ125-102130-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

321 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Hot with highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ124-102130-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

321 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

$$

TXZ136-102130-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

321 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ137-102130-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

321 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ138-102130-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

321 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ151-102130-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

321 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with

highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ150-102130-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

321 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Hot with highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with

highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ149-102130-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

321 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Hot with highs in the

mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with

gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs

around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ165-102130-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

321 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values up to

104.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ152-102130-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

321 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in

the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ153-102130-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

321 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in

the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ166-102130-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

321 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ167-102130-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

321 AM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms with a slight

chance of showers this morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

