TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 15, 2022

_____

753 FPUS54 KSHV 160847

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

347 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

TXZ096-170000-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

347 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values up to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ108-170000-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

347 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ109-111-170000-

Titus-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Pleasant, Daingerfield, Lone Star,

Naples, and Omaha

347 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ112-170000-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

347 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 104 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ124-170000-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

347 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 103.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Heat index

values up to 104 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 103. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat

index values up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ110-125-170000-

Camp-Upshur-

Including the cities of Pittsburg, Gilmer, and Big Sandy

347 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 103. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ136-170000-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

347 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 103 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 104. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat

index values up to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ137-170000-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

347 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Heat index

values up to 103 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ126-138-170000-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

347 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ151-170000-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

347 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Heat index

values up to 104 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat

index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Hot with highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows

in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ150-170000-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

347 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 103.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Heat index

values up to 102 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Hot with highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows

in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ149-170000-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

347 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 102.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Not as hot with highs around 90. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Hot with highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows

in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Hot with highs

around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ153-170000-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

347 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Heat index

values up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with

highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Hot with highs

around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ152-170000-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

347 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 104 early in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Not as hot with highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with

highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Hot with highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ165-170000-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

347 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to

104 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid

90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values up to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Hot with highs

in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ166-167-170000-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

347 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Hot with highs

around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

LAZ017-018-170000-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

347 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

LAZ010-011-170000-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

347 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with

highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

LAZ001-002-170000-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

347 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat

index values up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. A chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

15

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather