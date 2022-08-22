TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 21, 2022

215 FPUS54 KSHV 220823

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

323 AM CDT Mon Aug 22 2022

TXZ097-222115-

Bowie-

Including the city of Texarkana

323 AM CDT Mon Aug 22 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ096-222115-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

323 AM CDT Mon Aug 22 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly this morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ108-222115-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

323 AM CDT Mon Aug 22 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely this morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ109-222115-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

323 AM CDT Mon Aug 22 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ111-222115-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

323 AM CDT Mon Aug 22 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs

around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ110-222115-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

323 AM CDT Mon Aug 22 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely this morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall

possible this morning. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs

around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ112-222115-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

323 AM CDT Mon Aug 22 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ126-222115-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

323 AM CDT Mon Aug 22 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible this morning. Not as warm with highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ125-222115-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

323 AM CDT Mon Aug 22 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible this

morning. Not as warm. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs around 80.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ124-222115-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

323 AM CDT Mon Aug 22 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers. Thunderstorms likely, mainly this morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Not as

warm. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

70. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ136-222115-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

323 AM CDT Mon Aug 22 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible this

morning. Not as warm. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ137-222115-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

323 AM CDT Mon Aug 22 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible this morning. Not as warm. Near steady temperature in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ138-222115-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

323 AM CDT Mon Aug 22 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible this morning. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

80. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ151-222115-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

323 AM CDT Mon Aug 22 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall

possible this morning. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ150-222115-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

323 AM CDT Mon Aug 22 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible this

morning. Not as warm. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ149-222115-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

323 AM CDT Mon Aug 22 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible this

morning. Not as warm. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ165-222115-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

323 AM CDT Mon Aug 22 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with

highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ152-222115-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

323 AM CDT Mon Aug 22 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this morning. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with

highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ153-222115-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

323 AM CDT Mon Aug 22 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with

highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ166-222115-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

323 AM CDT Mon Aug 22 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with

highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ167-222115-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

323 AM CDT Mon Aug 22 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with

highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

