Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

249 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022

TXZ097-252130-

Bowie-

Including the city of Texarkana

249 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ096-252130-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

249 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ108-252130-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

249 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ109-252130-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

249 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ111-252130-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

249 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ110-252130-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

249 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ112-252130-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

249 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ126-252130-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

249 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ125-252130-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

249 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ124-252130-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

249 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ136-252130-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

249 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ137-252130-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

249 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ138-252130-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

249 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ151-252130-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

249 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ150-252130-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

249 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ149-252130-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

249 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ165-252130-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

249 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with

highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Hot with highs

around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

TXZ152-252130-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

249 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

TXZ153-252130-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

249 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent.

TXZ166-252130-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

249 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent.

TXZ167-252130-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

249 AM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent.

