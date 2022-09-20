TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 19, 2022

_____

761 FPUS54 KSHV 200816

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

316 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

TXZ096-202130-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

316 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ108>111-202130-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

316 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ124-136-202130-

Wood-Smith-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

and Tyler

316 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ125-137-202130-

Upshur-Gregg-

Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview

316 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ126-138-202130-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

316 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows around

70. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ150-151-153-202130-

Rusk-Panola-Shelby-

Including the cities of Henderson, Carthage, and Center

316 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ149-152-202130-

Cherokee-Nacogdoches-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches

316 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ166-167-202130-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

316 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ165-202130-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

316 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming east this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

LAZ001-002-202130-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

316 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows around

70. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

LAZ003-004-012-202130-

Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,

Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland

316 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

LAZ005-006-202130-

Lincoln-Union-

Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice

316 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the upper 90s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast

around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

LAZ013-014-202130-

Jackson-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe

316 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the mid 90s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

LAZ010-011-202130-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

316 AM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

24

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather