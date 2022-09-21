TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 20, 2022

_____

022 FPUS54 KSHV 210835

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

335 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

TXZ096-212115-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

335 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ108>111-212115-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

335 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ124-136-212115-

Wood-Smith-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

and Tyler

335 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ125-137-212115-

Upshur-Gregg-

Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview

335 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

around 60.

$$

TXZ126-138-212115-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

335 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Light

and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows

around 70. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ150-151-153-212115-

Rusk-Panola-Shelby-

Including the cities of Henderson, Carthage, and Center

335 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ149-152-212115-

Cherokee-Nacogdoches-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches

335 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 90. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ166-167-212115-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

335 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ165-212115-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

335 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows in

the lower 60s.

$$

LAZ001-002-212115-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

335 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

LAZ003-004-012-212115-

Webster-Claiborne-Bienville-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, Haynesville,

Arcadia, Ringgold, and Gibsland

335 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Hot with highs

in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast

around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

LAZ005-006-212115-

Lincoln-Union-

Including the cities of Ruston, Farmerville, and Bernice

335 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

LAZ013-014-212115-

Jackson-Ouachita-

Including the cities of Jonesboro and Monroe

335 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

LAZ010-011-212115-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

335 AM CDT Wed Sep 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

24

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather