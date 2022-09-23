TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 22, 2022

519 FPUS54 KSHV 230820

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

320 AM CDT Fri Sep 23 2022

TXZ096-232115-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

320 AM CDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ108-232115-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

320 AM CDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ109-232115-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

320 AM CDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ111-232115-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

320 AM CDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ110-232115-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

320 AM CDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ112-232115-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

320 AM CDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ126-232115-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

320 AM CDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ125-232115-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

320 AM CDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ124-232115-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

320 AM CDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ136-232115-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

320 AM CDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ137-232115-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

320 AM CDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ138-232115-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

320 AM CDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ151-232115-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

320 AM CDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ150-232115-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

320 AM CDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ149-232115-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

320 AM CDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs around

90.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ165-232115-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

320 AM CDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ152-232115-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

320 AM CDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ153-232115-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

320 AM CDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ166-232115-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

320 AM CDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 90. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ167-232115-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

320 AM CDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

$$

LAZ001-002-232115-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

320 AM CDT Fri Sep 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

