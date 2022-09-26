TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 25, 2022 _____ 592 FPUS54 KSHV 260750 ZFPSHV Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Shreveport LA 250 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022 TXZ096-262115- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 250 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ108-262115- Franklin- Including the city of Mount Vernon 250 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ109-262115- Titus- Including the city of Mount Pleasant 250 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ111-262115- Morris- Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 250 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ110-262115- Camp- Including the city of Pittsburg 250 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ112-262115- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 250 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ126-262115- Marion- Including the city of Jefferson 250 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ125-262115- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 250 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ124-262115- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 250 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ136-262115- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 250 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ137-262115- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 250 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ138-262115- Harrison- Including the city of Marshall 250 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ151-262115- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 250 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ150-262115- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 250 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ149-262115- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 250 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ165-262115- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 250 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ152-262115- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 250 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ153-262115- Shelby- Including the city of Center 250 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ166-262115- San Augustine- Including the city of San Augustine 250 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ167-262115- Sabine- Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland 250 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. LAZ001-002-262115- Caddo-Bossier- Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City 250 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$