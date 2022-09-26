TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 25, 2022

_____

592 FPUS54 KSHV 260750

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

250 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022

TXZ096-262115-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

250 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ108-262115-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

250 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ109-262115-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

250 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ111-262115-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

250 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ110-262115-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

250 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ112-262115-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

250 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ126-262115-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

250 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ125-262115-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

250 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ124-262115-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

250 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ136-262115-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

250 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ137-262115-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

250 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ138-262115-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

250 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ151-262115-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

250 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ150-262115-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

250 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ149-262115-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

250 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ165-262115-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

250 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ152-262115-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

250 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ153-262115-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

250 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ166-262115-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

250 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ167-262115-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

250 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

LAZ001-002-262115-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

250 AM CDT Mon Sep 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

09

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather