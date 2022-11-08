TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 7, 2022

761 FPUS54 KSHV 080934

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

334 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

TXZ096-081715-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

334 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ108>111-081715-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

334 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with

lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ112-126-081715-

Cass-Marion-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

Queen City, and Jefferson

334 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ124-125-081715-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

334 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ136-137-081715-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

334 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 50.

TXZ138-151-081715-

Harrison-Panola-

Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage

334 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 50.

TXZ149-150-081715-

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

334 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ152-165-081715-

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

334 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Cooler with lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ153-166-167-081715-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

334 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Much cooler with

lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

