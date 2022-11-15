TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 14, 2022 _____ 602 FPUS54 KSHV 150814 ZFPSHV Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Shreveport LA 214 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022 TXZ097-151615- Bowie- Including the city of Texarkana 214 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs around 50. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ096-151615- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 214 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs around 50. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ108-151615- Franklin- Including the city of Mount Vernon 214 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ109-151615- Titus- Including the city of Mount Pleasant 214 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ111-151615- Morris- Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 214 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ110-151615- Camp- Including the city of Pittsburg 214 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ112-151615- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 214 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ126-151615- Marion- Including the city of Jefferson 214 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ125-151615- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 214 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ124-151615- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 214 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ136-151615- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 214 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ137-151615- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 214 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ138-151615- Harrison- Including the city of Marshall 214 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ151-151615- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 214 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ150-151615- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 214 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ149-151615- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 214 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ165-151615- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 214 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ152-151615- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 214 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ153-151615- Shelby- Including the city of Center 214 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ166-151615- San Augustine- Including the city of San Augustine 214 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ167-151615- Sabine- Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland 214 AM CST Tue Nov 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather