Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

157 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

TXZ096-201515-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

157 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ108>111-201515-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

157 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ112-126-201515-

Cass-Marion-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

Queen City, and Jefferson

157 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Light

and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming east

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ124-125-201515-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

157 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ136-137-201515-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

157 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TXZ138-151-201515-

Harrison-Panola-

Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage

157 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ149-150-201515-

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

157 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TXZ152-165-201515-

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

157 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ153-166-167-201515-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

157 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

